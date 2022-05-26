WOM Protocol (WOM) One Day Volume Tops $595,532.00

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and $595,532.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0532 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

