Woodbois (LON:WBI) Shares Down 0.8%

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.85 ($0.07). 8,741,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 10,455,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.90 ($0.07).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) price target on shares of Woodbois in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get Woodbois alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £111.57 million and a P/E ratio of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.47.

In related news, insider Henry Turcan sold 10,653,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total value of £639,189.42 ($804,315.36).

Woodbois Company Profile (LON:WBI)

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry and timber trading businesses in Africa. It offers lumber used for making doors, windows and frames, decking, flooring, housing construction, railway sleepers, cabinet making, furniture, and high end interior finishes; and veneers, which is used in the production of plywood for construction and boat-building industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodbois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodbois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.