Wownero (WOW) Price Down 14.6% Over Last Week

Wownero (WOW) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One Wownero coin can now be bought for $0.0680 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wownero has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and $11,513.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,023.00 or 0.67232857 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 58.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00029502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003531 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003535 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,321.00 or 1.00094682 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.65 or 0.00525378 BTC.

About Wownero

WOW is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

