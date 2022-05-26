Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.53

Shares of Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

