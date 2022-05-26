XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of XOMA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ XOMA opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. XOMA has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $39.02. The company has a market capitalization of $196.10 million, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43.

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 million. XOMA had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XOMA will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James R. Neal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $33,352.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,450 shares of company stock worth $1,553,569 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in XOMA by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 138.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 222.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 181.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

