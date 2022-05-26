XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $135.06

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.06 ($1.70) and traded as low as GBX 131 ($1.65). XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 138 ($1.74), with a volume of 106,346 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XPS. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 191 ($2.40) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.01) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 188 ($2.37).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 131.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 135.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.77. The stock has a market cap of £287.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to pension scheme trustees and sponsoring employers for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, member option exercises advice, and scheme benefit design advice.

