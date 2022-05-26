yAxis (YAXIS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,071.00

yAxis (YAXIS) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. yAxis has a market cap of $41,398.68 and $1,071.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, yAxis has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One yAxis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 88.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,629.73 or 0.56000314 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 85.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00037262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.11 or 0.00495376 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00033330 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008715 BTC.

yAxis Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

