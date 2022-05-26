Ycash (YEC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.10 Million

Ycash (YEC) traded down 33.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Ycash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0879 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ycash has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. Ycash has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $153.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.88 or 0.00298882 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00073143 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00067662 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004400 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,478,209 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.