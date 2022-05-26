Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Director Purchases $11,160.00 in Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) Director Javier L. Evans purchased 3,000 shares of Yellow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $11,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,062.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of YELL opened at $3.47 on Thursday. Yellow Co. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $178.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 3.09.
Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yellow Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
About Yellow (Get Rating)
Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.
