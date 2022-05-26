Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Director Purchases $11,160.00 in Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) Director Javier L. Evans purchased 3,000 shares of Yellow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $11,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,062.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of YELL opened at $3.47 on Thursday. Yellow Co. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $178.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 3.09.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yellow Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yellow by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 19,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yellow by 22.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,293,000 after buying an additional 483,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Yellow by 73.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,506,000 after buying an additional 1,054,720 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Yellow by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,403,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,254,000 after buying an additional 534,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Yellow by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,845,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 183,371 shares during the period. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

