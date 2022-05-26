YETI (NYSE:YETI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.86-$2.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.

NYSE:YETI traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.65. 4,353,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,309. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that YETI will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YETI. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YETI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, YETI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in YETI by 17.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,551,000 after acquiring an additional 132,276 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in YETI by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

