Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Gap Up to $4.83

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.83, but opened at $5.19. Yext shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 21,903 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YEXT. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

The stock has a market cap of $661.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $40,072.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $55,291.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,002 shares of company stock worth $583,714. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Yext in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Yext in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Yext in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

