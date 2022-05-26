Ying Christina Liu Sells 692 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $12,615.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,438.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion and a PE ratio of -9.60. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average is $52.85.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

Confluent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.