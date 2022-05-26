Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS.

Shares of Youdao stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $4.60. 10,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,651. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a market cap of $579.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of -0.61. Youdao has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $27.78.

Get Youdao alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Youdao by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Youdao by 227.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

DAO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

About Youdao (Get Rating)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.