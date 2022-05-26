Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Announce $4.64 EPS

Brokerages expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to post earnings per share of $4.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $15.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Amazon.com reported earnings of $15.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 69.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year earnings of $10.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to $31.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $54.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.33 to $99.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.73 by ($4.49). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.79 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,100.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,803.02.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.6% during the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 714 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,923 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded up $106.10 on Friday, reaching $2,241.60. 173,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,118,168. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,800.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,083.52. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,025.20 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Shares of Amazon.com are scheduled to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

