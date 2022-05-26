Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. CDK Global reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The business had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $54.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $54.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,272,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $887,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,597 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,404,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,912 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at $51,459,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at $41,653,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 264.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,315,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,965,000 after purchasing an additional 954,088 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

