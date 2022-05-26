Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Will Post Earnings of $5.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.04 to $6.51. Cigna reported earnings per share of $5.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year earnings of $22.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.49 to $22.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $25.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.60 to $26.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.73 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Stephens increased their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.20.

NYSE:CI opened at $265.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $271.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 27.79%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,998 shares of company stock worth $37,628,011. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $30,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cigna (CI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.