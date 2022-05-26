Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to Post $12.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $12.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $13.39 and the lowest is $12.26. Credit Acceptance reported earnings per share of $17.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $48.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $40.16 to $53.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $46.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.54 to $53.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $13.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.30 by $0.46. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 52.16%. The firm had revenue of $455.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.64 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CACC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.80.

In related news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.29, for a total transaction of $8,602,623.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,741,507.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp now owns 1,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 502,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $276,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CACC traded up $22.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $584.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,984. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $560.34 and its 200 day moving average is $582.79. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $381.93 and a twelve month high of $703.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 21.07 and a quick ratio of 21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

