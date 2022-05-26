Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.41 Million

Equities analysts predict that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $145.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitae’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.71 million and the highest is $155.70 million. Invitae posted sales of $116.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year sales of $633.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $619.86 million to $641.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $861.02 million, with estimates ranging from $842.49 million to $875.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitae currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

NVTA stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. 5,101,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,819,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. Invitae has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $120,333.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $107,803.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 518,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,989.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,444 shares of company stock worth $802,185. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,682,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,627,000 after purchasing an additional 981,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,515,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,540,000 after purchasing an additional 69,702 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,864 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Invitae by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Invitae by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

