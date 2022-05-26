Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $732.79 Million

Brokerages predict that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) will report $732.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $718.93 million to $746.65 million. Nomad Foods posted sales of $717.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nomad Foods.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 7.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOMD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

Shares of NOMD stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 510,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.33. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $31.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the first quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods (Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomad Foods (NOMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.