Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $121.12 Million

Analysts expect SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) to post $121.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SecureWorks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $121.18 million. SecureWorks posted sales of $139.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SecureWorks will report full year sales of $485.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $482.48 million to $489.27 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $515.03 million, with estimates ranging from $501.74 million to $528.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SecureWorks.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

In other SecureWorks news, insider George B. Hanna bought 4,000 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Parrish bought 5,000 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,000 shares of company stock worth $158,100 in the last three months. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 25.6% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 822,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 167,753 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 20.3% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 772,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 130,114 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 25.1% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 275,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 55,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 41.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 254,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 74,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 284.7% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 183,806 shares in the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCWX stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $10.72. 64,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,659. The company has a market cap of $905.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46. SecureWorks has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $26.89.

SecureWorks Company Profile (Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SecureWorks (SCWX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.