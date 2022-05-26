Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) to report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.24. Sierra Wireless reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $149.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.58 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Sierra Wireless in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

Shares of SWIR stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $20.75. 307,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,822. The company has a market capitalization of $795.39 million, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $21.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

