Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Valvoline also posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 278.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

VVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

NYSE:VVV traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.88. 2,919,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,136. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average is $32.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.31. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,407,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,839,000 after purchasing an additional 251,149 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 0.4% during the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,618,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,530,000 after buying an additional 33,116 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 33.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,652,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,249,000 after buying an additional 1,429,120 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Valvoline by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,329,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,916,000 after buying an additional 193,228 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Valvoline by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,100,000 after buying an additional 115,558 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

