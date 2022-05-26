Zacks: Analysts Expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $717.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) will report sales of $717.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $723.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $710.80 million. Atlassian posted sales of $559.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on TEAM. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Atlassian by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,204,000 after buying an additional 50,123 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 996.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $6.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.75. 1,732,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,275. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.45. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $159.54 and a 52 week high of $483.13.

About Atlassian (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlassian (TEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.