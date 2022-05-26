Zacks: Analysts Expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $717.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) will report sales of $717.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $723.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $710.80 million. Atlassian posted sales of $559.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atlassian.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Atlassian by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,204,000 after buying an additional 50,123 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 996.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $6.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.75. 1,732,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,275. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.45. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $159.54 and a 52 week high of $483.13.
About Atlassian (Get Rating)
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlassian (TEAM)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlassian (TEAM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.