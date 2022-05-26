Zacks: Analysts Expect BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.87 Million

Brokerages predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) will report sales of $40.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BigBear.ai’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.21 million and the highest is $44.40 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigBear.ai will report full-year sales of $181.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $185.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $233.52 million, with estimates ranging from $206.00 million to $258.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BigBear.ai.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $33.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBAI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigBear.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBAI. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BigBear.ai stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $6.52. 553,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,354. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides decision support analytics solutions for the defense, intelligence, federal civilian, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and commercial markets. Its solutions enable customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds that can be leveraged to inform decision-making and create decision advantages in various operational environments.

