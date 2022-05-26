Zacks: Analysts Expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.25). CyberArk Software posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3,100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

CYBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.72.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $134.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.35 and a beta of 1.24. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

