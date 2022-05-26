Zacks: Analysts Expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is $0.03. Everbridge posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at $102,515.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at $594,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,474 shares of company stock valued at $180,207. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 419.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 62.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 21,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

EVBG stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,924. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.06.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

