Zacks: Analysts Expect Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) will post $12.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Imperial Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.27 billion to $17.71 billion. Imperial Oil reported sales of $6.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 98.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will report full-year sales of $49.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.67 billion to $58.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $48.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.81 billion to $55.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Imperial Oil.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of IMO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.05. The stock had a trading volume of 31,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.39. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.53.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

