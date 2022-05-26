Zacks: Analysts Expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to Announce $1.83 EPS

Brokerages predict that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the lowest is $1.70. PPG Industries reported earnings of $1.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PPG Industries.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS.

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.70.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.20. 27,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,547. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $111.32 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,250,000 after buying an additional 263,750 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,551,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPG Industries (PPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.