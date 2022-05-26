Zacks: Analysts Expect Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) to Post $2.58 EPS

Equities analysts expect Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shell’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72. Shell reported earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shell will report full year earnings of $9.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.72 to $12.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $11.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shell.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($32.34) to GBX 2,860 ($35.99) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.98) to GBX 2,850 ($35.86) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,385.63.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.95. 221,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,133,357. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.68. Shell has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $60.66. The firm has a market cap of $229.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Shell’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

