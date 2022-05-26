Zacks: Analysts Expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.38 Billion

Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) will announce $5.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.28 billion and the highest is $5.55 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $5.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year sales of $22.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.77 billion to $22.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.29 billion to $23.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Whirlpool.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cfra downgraded shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,759,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,897,000 after acquiring an additional 255,063 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,906,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Whirlpool by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,151,000 after purchasing an additional 202,346 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 168.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,354,000 after acquiring an additional 146,700 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3,307.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,587,000 after acquiring an additional 138,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded up $5.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.32. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $164.52 and a fifty-two week high of $245.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.03%.

About Whirlpool (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whirlpool (WHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.