Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Airgain reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Airgain.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

In other news, Director James K. Sims bought 4,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James K. Sims bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $45,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Airgain by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Airgain by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Airgain by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 31,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Airgain by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airgain by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 324,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $10.00. 32,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.36. Airgain has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $23.60.

About Airgain (Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.