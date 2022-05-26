Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) to post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arteris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arteris will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arteris.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIP shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Arteris from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arteris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of AIP stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.19. 202,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,568. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.25. Arteris has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $27.57.

In other news, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 9,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $80,641.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 652,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,588.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio J. Viana sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $169,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,308.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,872 shares of company stock worth $273,305 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIP. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arteris by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 778,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 48,428 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arteris by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 194,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Arteris by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 835,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46,135 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arteris by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 543,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 206,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arteris by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 35,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

