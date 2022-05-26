Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.16. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 23.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPRX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

NASDAQ CPRX traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.29. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 90,820 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 34,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

