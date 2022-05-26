Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) to report $5.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the lowest is $2.20 million. Editas Medicine reported sales of $380,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year sales of $20.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.77 million to $36.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $35.71 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $65.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.88% and a negative net margin of 721.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDIT. StockNews.com began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.16. 1,435,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,748. The firm has a market cap of $697.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $73.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

