Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) to Post -$0.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELMS. BTIG Research lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,030,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,575,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 371.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 599,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,532.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 395,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 242,903 shares during the period. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ELMS traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.66. 321,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,813. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc, a commercial electric vehicle solutions company, focuses on designing, engineering, manufacturing, and customizing electric ‘last mile' delivery and utility vehicles. It offers Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the U.S. market and focuses on producing Class 3 Urban Utility electric vehicle.

