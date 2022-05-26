Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to Post $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for HP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. HP reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.87.

NYSE HPQ opened at $35.96 on Monday. HP has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $163,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,909. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 875,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,986,000 after acquiring an additional 23,070 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 566,031 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $21,520,000 after acquiring an additional 58,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

