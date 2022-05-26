Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to Post $1.27 EPS

Brokerages predict that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. H&R Block posted earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.60. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 6,248.49%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H&R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 2,416.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in H&R Block by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block stock opened at $34.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average is $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

