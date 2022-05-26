Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) will announce $78.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.50 million to $82.43 million. Inspire Medical Systems posted sales of $52.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $342.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $350.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $457.08 million, with estimates ranging from $437.80 million to $500.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.12. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on INSP. Truist Financial began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.14.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total value of $3,880,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,176 shares in the company, valued at $12,203,015.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $644,775.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,143 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,826 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 10.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,577,000 after purchasing an additional 30,570 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 138.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 24.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

INSP stock traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.84. 3,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.77. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $142.74 and a 12 month high of $286.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.60 and a beta of 1.65.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

