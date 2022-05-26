Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $910.92 Million

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZGet Rating) will announce sales of $910.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $882.00 million and the highest is $925.75 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $751.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $3.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.47.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total value of $1,137,133.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,585,868.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,791,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,255. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,368 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,778,000 after buying an additional 191,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after buying an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,023,000 after buying an additional 67,374 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after buying an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,083,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $4.89 on Monday, reaching $152.90. 26,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,998. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.49. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.