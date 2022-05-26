Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $910.92 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) will announce sales of $910.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $882.00 million and the highest is $925.75 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $751.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $3.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.47.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total value of $1,137,133.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,585,868.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,791,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,255. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,368 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,778,000 after buying an additional 191,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after buying an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,023,000 after buying an additional 67,374 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after buying an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,083,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $4.89 on Monday, reaching $152.90. 26,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,998. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.49. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

