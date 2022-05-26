Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) will report $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Skechers U.S.A. reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

SKX has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $2,456,062.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $506,436.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKX stock traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $35.97. 1,290,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,133. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average of $42.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.