Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.40). Stitch Fix reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Stitch Fix by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Stitch Fix by 40.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $7.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $822.53 million, a PE ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.73. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $69.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.51.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

