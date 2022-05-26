Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Telephone and Data Systems reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year sales of $5.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

NYSE TDS traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $18.40. 10,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,014. Telephone and Data Systems has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,934 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 23,755 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 345.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 54,232 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 126,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

