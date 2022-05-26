Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.21. UMH Properties reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 16.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

UMH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Shares of NYSE UMH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,391. The company has a quick ratio of 16.65, a current ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 421.07%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,387.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $139,982 and have sold 8,710 shares valued at $206,663. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,139,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,383,000 after purchasing an additional 264,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UMH Properties by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,392,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,412,000 after acquiring an additional 165,164 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,307,000 after buying an additional 29,395 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 45.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,252,000 after purchasing an additional 420,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

