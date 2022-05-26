Zacks: Brokerages Expect Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) to Announce $1.10 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Centerspace’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.12. Centerspace reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Centerspace will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Centerspace.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.74). Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

CSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

CSR opened at $83.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.05. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $70.23 and a 52-week high of $112.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -470.97%.

In other news, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson bought 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $50,467.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,467.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Centerspace by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centerspace by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,294,000 after buying an additional 37,063 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Centerspace by 27.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,846,000 after buying an additional 257,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Centerspace by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,742,000 after buying an additional 119,848 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Centerspace by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

