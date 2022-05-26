Zacks: Brokerages Expect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.64). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBD. Bank of America raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter worth $1,094,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 83.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 5,495.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 453,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 116,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 16.7% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,529. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (Get Rating)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Éxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

