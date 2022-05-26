Zacks: Brokerages Expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to Post $6.80 EPS

Brokerages forecast that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $6.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.22. FedEx reported earnings of $5.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year earnings of $20.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.00 to $21.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $22.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.85 to $23.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in FedEx by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $8.76 on Friday, reaching $213.07. 46,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,754. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.80 and a 200-day moving average of $230.41. FedEx has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

