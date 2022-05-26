Zacks: Brokerages Expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Brokerages expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the lowest is ($1.10). FibroGen reported earnings per share of ($1.45) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year earnings of ($3.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.97) to ($2.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($1.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.76 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 109.09% and a negative net margin of 109.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

FibroGen stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,171,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,767. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83. The company has a market cap of $807.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.91. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $30.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,732,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,494 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth $21,862,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in FibroGen by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,403 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 430.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,335,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after buying an additional 1,084,016 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,317,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,978,000 after buying an additional 1,055,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

