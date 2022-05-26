Zacks: Brokerages Expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.45 Million

Brokerages expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) to post $17.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.51 million and the lowest is $17.39 million. FVCBankcorp posted sales of $14.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full year sales of $70.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.12 million to $71.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $78.17 million, with estimates ranging from $76.87 million to $79.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $16.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 million.

FVCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 target price on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Devin Satz sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $58,359.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William G. Byers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $104,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,779 shares of company stock valued at $506,809 in the last ninety days. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

FVCB traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $20.02. 62,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,552. FVCBankcorp has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.29.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

