Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Andersons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Andersons currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.69.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $36.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Andersons has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.48). Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Analysts expect that Andersons will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William E. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $1,601,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,212.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,396 shares of company stock worth $5,170,168. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Andersons by 762.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Andersons during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Andersons by 29.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the first quarter worth about $96,000. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

