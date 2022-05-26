Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diversified Healthcare Trust is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust. It owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants amd senior living communities as well as wellness centers. Diversified Healthcare Trust, formerly known as Senior Housing Properties Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on DHC. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.92.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $2.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $547.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.53. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $4.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

